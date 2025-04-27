Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Sibal urge parties to seek special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack

Sibal on Friday had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday requested political parties to urge the government to convene a special session of Parliament as early as possible in May in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"On 25th of April, I suggested that a special session of Parliament be convened to show the nation's unity in this hour of grief," Sibal said.

"I request all political parties to urge the government to convene such a session as early as possible in May," he said. 

Sibal on Friday had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament and pass a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack to convey the message to the world that the country is united.

 

Sibal had also suggested to the government to send delegations of the ruling and opposition MPs to various important countries so that diplomatic pressure can be created on Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister suggested that as the US does with its sanctions, India should tell all major nations who have trade ties with Pakistan that they cannot come to the Indian market if they have trade with Islamabad.

Leaders across party lines on Thursday had called for a "decisive action" against terrorism and terror camps, and assured the government of their full support.

During an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam attack, the government had said it was taking all measures to ensure security and assured the leaders of action against terrorism and its backers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pahalgam attack Kapil Sibal Parliament

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

