EAM Jaishankar calls Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event 'highly successful'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday described the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas being held here as highly successful.

Speaking about the event, Jaishankar, who arrived here on January 8 to oversee preparations, said, "The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is going very well. Shortly, President Droupadi Murmu will arrive for the valedictory session. I believe this has been a highly successful event." The minister appreciated the cultural programmes held during the event, saying Thursday's performance beautifully highlighted the connection between India and its diaspora.

"Everyone must have seen Thursday's cultural programme, which beautifully showcased the bond between India and its diaspora," he added.

Jaishankar also met students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University during the event.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to meet young scholars from Harvard and MIT on an India familiarization tour today on the sidelines of #PravasiBharatiyaDivas2025. Spoke to them about the transformation underway in India, our foreign policy choices, Pravasis, and our global image." The minister also participated in the PBD panel discussion titled 'Diaspora Divas: Celebrating Women's Leadership and Influence Nari Shakti.' Highlighting the significance of women empowerment in India, Jaishankar praised the contributions of eminent ISRO scientist Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and other Pravasi panelists.

"Eminent ISRO scientist Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and Pravasi panelists are truly exceptional role models. Highlighted the Nari Shakti transformation underway in India over the last decade," he wrote on X.

The event witnessed participation from the Indian diaspora representing over 50 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated PBD-2025 on Thursday, while President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the valedictory session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 people on Friday.