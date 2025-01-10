Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taliban seeks India's support: Request visas for Afghan patients, students

Taliban seeks India's support: Request visas for Afghan patients, students

Afghanistan urges India to resume visas for trade, education, and healthcare. Complexities include non-recognition of the Taliban, security concerns, and limited consular services

taliban
India's foreign Secy Vikram Misri meets Acting Afghan FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today (Photo: X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Taliban has made a formal request for the resumption of visas for Afghan businessmen, students, and patients. The appeal was made during a high-level meeting between Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai on Wednesday, as revealed by Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad in posts on X.
 

Why visa issuance is a challenge for India 

India’s decision on Afghan visas is complicated by several factors: 
1. No official recognition: India does not formally recognise the Taliban government. 
 
2. Security concerns: Intelligence agencies have flagged potential risks tied to visa seekers from Afghanistan.  
 
3. Limited resources: India’s embassy in Kabul has no operational visa services or functional consulates in the country.
 
To ease these concerns, the Taliban assured India that they would carefully vet visa applicants to prevent any security risks.

Also Read

Taliban hails India as 'significant partner' after high-level talks

US lawmaker reintroduces bill to end Pakistan's major non-Nato ally status

In first high level engagement with Taliban, foreign secy meets Afghan FM

Biden administration negotiating with Taliban to exchange detainees: Report

Pak Taliban says will hit Pakistan Army where it hurts: Its business empire

 

India’s strict visa policies since 2021 

India’s approach to Afghan visas became stricter after the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. Days after the fall of the previous Afghan government, India cancelled all physical visas issued to Afghan nationals who had not yet travelled. Only e-visas under a special ‘e-Emergency X-Misc’ category were allowed, requiring online applications and approvals.
 
This policy left many stranded, particularly students enrolled in Indian universities. While some institutions offered online classes as a temporary fix, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs prioritised security concerns over the Ministry of External Affairs’ and Education Ministry’s calls for broader support.
 
Medical visas have been issued sparingly, and trade activities, especially involving Afghan dry fruit exporters, have slowed significantly since the policy changes.
 

Why the Taliban is pushing for change 

The Taliban’s request for visas comes as Afghanistan faces growing challenges, including a strained healthcare system and worsening relations with neighbouring Pakistan. Many Afghans now look to India for medical treatment and trade opportunities.
 
Hafiz Zia Ahmad stated that both sides had agreed to facilitate trade and visa processes. However, India’s official statement only highlighted its readiness to support Afghanistan’s developmental needs, with no direct mention of visas, reported The Indian Express.
 

India’s diplomatic dilemma 

Granting visas would require a broader commitment from India, such as reopening consulates and increasing staff at its Kabul embassy. This would not only be a logistical decision but also a political one, potentially signalling deeper engagement with the Taliban government.
 
Currently, India operates a small technical team in Kabul, primarily focused on humanitarian aid and limited engagement with Taliban officials. Expanding services would involve both diplomatic and security considerations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Surya Kiran: Indo-Nepal joint military exercise focuses on urban warfare

India, Indonesia set for travel 'bonanza' as middle classes expand

MoD to reform procurement policy in 6-12 months: Defence Secretary

Taiwan reports 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya announces bid to become next PM

Topics :TalibanIndiaAfghanistanVisaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story