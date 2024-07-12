Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar discusses 'intensifying engagement' with Thai counterpart

EAM Jaishankar discusses 'intensifying engagement' with Thai counterpart

Bilateral discussion between the two leaders came a day after Jaishankar hosted his counterparts from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation)

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Maris Sangiampongsa, Maris, Sangiampongsa, BIMSTEC
Jaishankar shared pictures from this meeting in a post on X | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa during which the two sides discussed on their "intensifying engagement" covering a range of domains, including political, defence and security, trade and investment, and tourism.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional matters, India-ASEAN, Indo-Pacific and cooperation in the UN.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bilateral discussion between the two leaders came a day after Jaishankar hosted his counterparts from the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member countries at a two-day retreat that began Thursday in the national capital.

The external affairs minister had on Thursday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Bangladesh and Bhutan, focusing on ways to boost bilateral ties in diverse areas.

On Friday, he held talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sangiampongsa.

Jaishankar shared pictures from this meeting in a post on X.

"Delighted to hold talks with Thailand's Foreign Minister @AmbPoohMaris. As a maritime neighbour, we have civilizational bonds and shared interests. Good discussion on our intensifying engagement covering political, defence & security, trade & investment, physical & financial connectivity, tourism and people to people domains. Also exchanged views on regional matters, India-ASEAN, Indo-Pacific and cooperation in the UN. India-Thailand," he wrote on the social media platform.

More From This Section

Premium

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems JV in fray for building AIP submarines

India, Bhutan to work together in areas of environment and climate change

PM Modi highlights BIMSTEC's role as an engine for economic, social growth

HAL aims to deliver first LCA Mark 1A by Aug 15; GE engine supply by Sept

Search operation launched in Jammu following reports of suspicious movement

The first day's deliberations at the retreat covered connectivity, cooperation in trade and business, collaboration in health and space, digital public infrastructure and capacity building and societal exchanges.

The BIMSTEC brings together seven countries of South Asia and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The BIMSTEC foreign ministers' retreat is aimed at exchanging ideas openly, candidly and fruitfully.

Thailand is the current chair of BIMSTEC and it is set to host the annual summit of the grouping later this year.

"Confident that today's deliberations will contribute to solid outcomes and practical collaborations at the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand," Jaishankar had posted on X at the end of the first day's discussions.

The BIMSTEC foreign ministers had last met in a similar format in Bangkok in July last year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JP Morgan India bond index inclusion impact: Weight cut likely for 3 EMs

In a first in Southeast Asia, Thailand passes marriage equality bill

Thaksin indicted on charge of royal defamation as more cases stir Thailand

Thailand aims for 3% economic growth this year, to attract more tourists

Thailand to offer visa-free travel for Indian travellers, starting June

Topics :ThailandExternal Affairs MinistryS JaishankarBIMSTEC summit

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story