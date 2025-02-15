EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts in Munich

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday met his counterparts from Austria, Romania, Denmark, Mongolia, Argentina and discussed cooperation in trade, mobility and challenges in security architecture.

Jaishankar also met the Norwegian Finance Minister on the margins of the Munich Security Conference 2025 here.

He participated in a panel discussion on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' with Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Jaishankar started the day with a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Finance Minister of Norway, who is the incoming chair of the Munich Security Conference. A useful exchange on the evolving global security architecture, he said in a post on X along with photos from the meeting.

Jaishankar appreciated as valuable the insights on the region of Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Chancellor & Foreign Minister of Austria; discussed advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, and mobility with Emil Hurezeanu, Foreign Minister of Romania, and discussed the complex challenges of European security with Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Foreign Minister of Denmark.

He said he had a warm conversation with Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, and appreciated the steady advancement of India-Mongolia cooperation. Spoke about deepening our engagement in culture, business, development partnership and technology, he posted on X.

During a meeting with Gerardo Werthein, Foreign and Trade Minister of Argentina, Jaishankar discussed further expansion in our trade and investment. Shared perspectives on global affairs, he said in another post.

Earlier on Saturday after the panel discussion, Jaishankar met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Good to meet FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine on the sidelines of #MSC2025 today (Friday). Discussed ongoing efforts towards the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Also spoke about further advancement of our bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar said on X.

The minister also met Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder and discussed cooperation in economy and technology between the two countries.

Exchanged views about the international situation. Look forward to welcoming him to India, Jaishankar said in another post on X.

Before that, he also participated in Ananta Aspen Centre's 'Coming of Age: Evaluating Rising India's Security Challenges' session at the conference and shared India's thinking on global engagement, regional strategy and key bilateral partnerships.

Jaishankar also met Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine development during the meeting.