Jaishankar meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Munich Conference

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian counterpart on sidelines of Munich Conference

Jaishankar also met Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine development during the meeting

EAM S Jaishankar with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha

EAM S Jaishankar with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha

Press Trust of India Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Good to meet FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine on the sidelines of #MSC2025 today (Friday). Discussed ongoing efforts towards the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Also spoke about further advancement of our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said on X.

The minister, who is here to attend the Munich Security Conference 2025, met several world leaders and joined Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store, Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a panel discussion on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' at the event.

 

"Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

Jaishankar also participated in Ananta Aspen Centre's 'Coming of Age: Evaluating Rising India's Security Challenges' session at the conference and "shared India's thinking on global engagement, regional strategy and key bilateral partnerships".

The minister also met Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder here and discussed cooperation in economy and technology between the two countries.

"Exchanged views about the international situation. Look forward to welcoming him to India," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

Jaishankar also met Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine development during the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

