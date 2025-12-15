Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar offers support to Australia after terror attack in Sydney

EAM Jaishankar offers support to Australia after terror attack in Sydney

The attack, which authorities have declared a terrorist incident, targeted Jewish Australians who had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support: Jaishankar wrote on X | (Photo:PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong following the deadly terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which left more than 15 people dead during a gathering to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong. Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack at Bondi Beach in Australia that targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, expressing condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the Australian people.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah."

The attack, which authorities have declared a terrorist incident, targeted Jewish Australians who had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. According to CNN, one of the victims was a Holocaust survivor who was killed while shielding his wife from gunfire.

According to Australian authorities, the attack was carried out by a father-son duo. Police shot dead the 50-year-old father at the scene, while the 24-year-old son was taken to the hospital. Officials added that the older man held a recreational hunting licence. Police have also conducted raids at a home in Sydney in connection with the incident.

In the aftermath of the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would move to tighten gun-related regulations. He said stricter rules, including time limits on licences, would be placed on his Cabinet's agenda.

Albanese also addressed the Jewish community, saying, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." He added that the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

Following the Sydney attack, police agencies in several countries have increased security around public Hanukkah events. In the United States, the New York Police Department said it was deploying additional resources to public Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues "out of an abundance of caution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India winds up hospital in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka after successful mission

Modi's Ethiopia visit historic, to boost ties ahead of Brics: Envoy Rai

Ties with Bangladesh 'not transient': Indian envoy after being summoned

Navy to commission second MH-60R helicopter squadron on Dec 17

Never allowed territory for activities against Bangladesh's interests: Govt

Topics :S JaishankarSydneyAustraliaIndia Australia

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story