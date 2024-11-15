EAM meets UAE counterpart, discusses opportunities to advance cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared a picture with Abdullah and outlined the meeting as a "productive day with a great meeting."

The EAM said that they discussed opportunities for advancing wide-ranging cooperation between both the countries.

"Completed a productive day with a great meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi. Discussed opportunities for advancing our wide-ranging cooperation. Also exchanged views on global developments," Jaishankar said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Jaishankar said that the temple was a sign of friendship between India and UAE.

More From This Section

In a post on X, he said, "Received blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A true symbol of India-UAE friendship and of peace, harmony and goodwill around the world."

Jaishankar also visited the Bharat Mart site in Dubai earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited Bharat Mart site in Jebel Ali, Dubai today along with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. Once operationalised, this innovative logistics initiative will enhance India-UAE trade, deepen supply chains and bolster access for our MSMEs to global markets."

The EAM also launched his book, 'Why Bharat Matters' at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Participated in an interactive session at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai for the book launch of Why Bharat Matters. Spoke about grasping the global transformation underway and understanding the rise of Bharat."

Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on November 14 for an official visit.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.