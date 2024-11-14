Canadian city bans protests near places of worship after temple attack

The Brampton City Council, in Canada, has enacted a new bylaw banning protests within 100 metres of places of worship, a report by City News Toronto said on Wednesday late evening. The decision comes in the wake of violent clashes at the Hindu Sabha temple in the city, where a demonstration by pro-Khalistani activists resulted in violent clashes, sparking widespread condemnation and escalating tensions between India and Canada.

The motion was introduced by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and received unanimous support from the council. Mayor Brown previously expressed concern over a noticeable rise in sectarian violence across the city and highlighted the urgent need for measures to protect the community. The new bylaw aims to curb future incidents by creating a ‘safety zone’ around religious establishments. Violations of this zone will result in steep municipal fines.

Indian consular event cancelled over safety concerns

Earlier the Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada cancelled its planned life certificate event by the Indian Consulate due to fears of ‘violent protests’.

“Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” the community centre had said in a statement.

Hindu temple attack in Canada

The violence outside the Hindu Sabha temple on November 4 erupted when a pro-Khalistani group gathered nearby to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India.

As tensions escalated, several Hindu worshippers were reportedly attacked, prompting strong reactions from the Indian government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident, labelling it a “deliberate attack” and denouncing “cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats.” International observers joined India in criticising the violence and the perceived leniency shown towards extremist elements in Canada.

Arrests from Hindu temple attack

Canadian law enforcement has since detained four individuals connected to the incident, including Inderjeet Gosal, a senior figure in Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organisation outlawed in India for promoting Khalistani separatism. Gosal, who served as an associate of the slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is reportedly a key SFJ organiser in Canada.

Strained India-Canada ties

The temple incident has further strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India, which were already fraught over accusations of leniency towards Khalistani groups. Ottawa has consistently dismissed India’s requests for stricter action against these organisations, maintaining that Canada is committed to upholding free speech. In turn, Canada has accused India of targeting pro-Khalistani figures within Canadian borders, resulting in a significant diplomatic standoff.