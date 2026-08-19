Gold falls ₹362 on MCX, silver drops ₹2,418 as global yields rise

Gold and silver futures opened lower on Wednesday as the yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond touched a 19-year high and government bond yields in major economies rose to multi-decade highs. Profit booking also weighed on prices.

However, easing expectations of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve remained a positive factor for gold and silver.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,410 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $63 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,54,200 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,30,250 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,53,900 per 10 gram, down ₹362 from the previous close of ₹1,54,262.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,54,193, down ₹69. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,54,326 and a low of ₹1,53,900. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver also declines

Silver futures also opened weak. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,30,001 per kg, down ₹2,418 from the previous close of ₹2,32,419.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,30,238, down ₹2,181. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,30,528 and a low of ₹2,29,666. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver weak in international market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,391.40 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,420.60 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,409.40 per ounce, down $11.20. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.

Comex silver futures opened at $63.42 per ounce. The previous closing price was $64.03. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $63.11 per ounce, down $0.92. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices