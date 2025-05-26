Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts western Nepal, no casualty reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

Earthquake
There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

With an epicentre in the Ramidanda area of the district, the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

On May 23, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Baitadi district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World needs to mindful of how Pak harbouring terrorism: Abhishek Banerjee

All-party team meets Qatari minister, conveys India's stand on Op Sindoor

NIA arrests CRPF personnel for leaking sensitive info to Pakistani officers

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost strategic ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Time has come for a new normal against terrorism, says Shashi Tharoor

Topics :EarthquakeNepal

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story