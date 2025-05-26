Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NIA arrests CRPF personnel for leaking sensitive info to Pakistani officers

NIA arrests CRPF personnel for leaking sensitive info to Pakistani officers

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, had been sharing classified national security info with Pakistan intelligence officers since 2023 and was actively involved in espionage, the NIA said

NIA, National Investigation Agency
NIA arrested Moti Ram from Delhi and is interrogating him (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan intelligence officers, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs) since 2023, they said.

The agency has found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, officials said.

NIA arrested Moti Ram from Delhi and is interrogating him.

Moti Ram was remanded to its custody till June 6 by the special court at Patiala House Court, NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost strategic ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Time has come for a new normal against terrorism, says Shashi Tharoor

S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart hold first call, discuss economic ties

All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

All-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Guyana

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIACRPF CRPF jawanIndia-Pakistan conflictIndia-Pak conflict

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story