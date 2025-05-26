Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / All-party team meets Qatari minister, conveys India's stand on Op Sindoor

All-party team meets Qatari minister, conveys India's stand on Op Sindoor

An all-party delegation led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule reached Qatar late Saturday as part of India's global outreach on counter-terror efforts and the importance of Operation Sindoor

All party delegation led by Supriya Sule with Qatar's minister
All party delegation led by Supriya Sule with Qatar's minister| Credit: X/@ANI
Press Trust of India Doha
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An all-party parliamentary delegation on Monday met Qatar's MoS for Foreign Affairs Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and the country's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The all-party delegation led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule arrived in Qatar late Saturday as part of the government's outreach to the international community on the fight against terror and the significance of Operation Sindoor.

"Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India's perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Qatar posted on X.

"MoS Dr Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity," it said in another post.

ALSO READ: All-party delegation in Kuwait to show India's stance against terrorism

The delegation on Sunday met the Deputy Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council Dr Hamda Al Sulaiti and other Qatari MPs and conveyed India's national outrage over the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

The delegation highlighted the visit reflected India's united stance on cross-border terrorism.

Also Read

All-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

US, Europe, Middle East: Who goes where in Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule joins all-party mission on India's anti-terror stand

'Becoming a troubling norm': Supriya Sule slams flight delays in Delhi

Imposing Hindi under NEP at cost of Marathi won't be allowed, says Sule

Apart from Sule, the working president of the NCP-SP, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

It will also travel to South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Qatar is considered to wield influence in the West Asian region and has a role as a mediator in regional conflicts.

ALSO READ: All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

The Sule-led group will then travel to South Africa, which holds the current G-20 Presidency and then head to Ethiopia, which is also the home to the African Union. The delegation will visit Egypt, an influential country in the Arab world.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA arrests CRPF personnel for leaking sensitive info to Pakistani officers

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost strategic ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Time has come for a new normal against terrorism, says Shashi Tharoor

S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart hold first call, discuss economic ties

All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

Topics :Supriya SuleIndia-Pak conflictQatarQatar India relationsOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story