DOGE cancels $21 mn intended for 'voter turnout in India', BJP reacts

The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has announced the cancellation of over $750 million in international aid, including a $21 million programme aimed at boosting voter turnout in India. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the USAID (United States Agency for International Development) funding was proof of "external interference in India's electoral process."

The decision by the Musk-led group, revealed on his social media platform X, is part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to curtail government spending.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," read the DOGE statement, which specifically highlighted the $21 million earmarked for India.

The decision comes just days after US President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. During a joint press briefing, Trump was asked if USAID had a role in the 2020 US presidential elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls in India.

"It (USAID) could have had a role in Indian elections. Bad things happened in 2020 and in 2024. But the 2024 US polls were too big to rig. But I think they probably tried," Trump replied.

BJP raises questions on USAID

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s social media cell, questioned the motives behind such foreign funding. "USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" he posted on X.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on February 10, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that the government probe organisations funded by USAID in India, alleging that most such outfits worked to create unrest in the country and had links with the opposition Congress.

According to Dubey, the USAID funded organisations carried out protests against the Agniveer initiative of the government, backed caste census, and supported naxalism in the country. He said that Trump has shut down USAID which spent money only to bring down governments all over the world.

What is USAID?

USAID is a American government agency that provides foreign aid to promote global development, humanitarian relief, and economic growth. It funds projects in areas such as health, education, agriculture, and democracy-building, mainly in developing countries.

Both Donald Trump and Elon Musk have expressed concerns about government spending on international assistance, arguing that taxpayer money should prioritise domestic issues.

Trump, in particular, has previously threatened to cut foreign aid as leverage over countries that don't align with US interests. Musk may echo these sentiments, especially if he views global development funding as misaligned with innovation or economic competitiveness.

No USAID funding for Bangladesh

Besides India, Elon Musk also cut $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh." The cancellation comes at a time when the country remains politically volatile, with an interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus struggling to restore order following violent protests that saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flee to India.

Other significant aid cuts announced by DOGE include $10 million for voluntary medical male circumcision in Mozambique, $14 million for social cohesion initiatives in Mali, $1.5 million for voter confidence programmes in Liberia, and $47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. Governance and transparency projects were also affected, with $32 million for the Prague Civil Society Centre and $20 million for fiscal federalism in Nepal among those terminated.

Elon Musk has consistently warned that "America would go bankrupt" without substantial federal budget cuts, and the DOGE initiative appears to be a central pillar of the Trump administration’s fiscal policy overhaul. The department, established to "modernise federal technology and software to maximise governmental efficiency and productivity," has been credited with identifying tens of billions of dollars in savings.