Employability of Indian graduates rises to 54.81% in last decade: Mandaviya

The employability of Indian graduates increased significantly from 33.95 per cent in 2013 to 54.81 per cent in 2024, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He attributed the improved employability to various skill-building initiatives undertaken by the government amid growing demand for skilled professionals across the globe.

Mandaviya inaugurated the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Youth Summit in Gandhinagar.

He said BIMSTEC countries present an opportunity for collective growth and development given that more than 60 per cent of their population is below 35 years and that India is committed to playing a leading role by offering its expertise, resources, and vision.

"India has taken various initiatives to bridge the skill gap amid a rise in the global demand for skilled professionals, with over 1.5 crore youth trained in AI, robotics and digital technologies and equipped with industry-relevant skills and prepared for the future job market under the Skill India Scheme," he said.

As a result of these initiatives, the employability of Indian graduates has increased significantly in the last decade from 33.95 per cent in 2013 to 54.81 per cent in 2024, indicating a 61 per cent improvement in job readiness, he said.

India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are members of the BIMSTEC organisation.

"This Summit is being organised to promote collaboration, exchange of experiences, and accelerate youth-led development, which is a step towards empowering the youth across the region," the Union minister said.

Mandaviya said BIMSTEC is not just about governments working together, but it is also about connecting people, empowering youth, and building a future of shared prosperity.

"India is committed to playing a leading role in this journey, offering its expertise, resources and vision to strengthen regional cooperation," he said.

Mandaviya said the BIMSTEC region is home to about 1.8 billion people, accounting for about 22 per cent of the global population with a combined GDP of USD 4.5 trillion.

"BIMSTEC is not just a regional grouping, but it is a shared vision for economic prosperity, security, and sustainable development," he said.

Mandaviya said PM Modi had spoken about youth engagement within the BIMSTEC framework in the 4th BIMSTEC summit held in Kathmandu in 2018.

"The main objective of this summit is to promote collaboration, exchange experiences, and accelerate youth-led development across the region," he said.

Mandaviya hailed the summit theme "Youth Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange' is significant and contemporary.

"Through the youth bridge, BIMSTEC envisions a transformative platform that will go beyond traditional cultural and educational exchanges to build a vibrant, multi-sectoral regional youth ecosystem," the Union minister said.

He said the youth brigade initiative would create a future-ready network for the empowerment of young leaders across BIMSTEC countries by integrating entrepreneurship, sports, educational institutions and technology.

Mandaviya said India's bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics would further strengthen the BIMSTEC sporting ecosystem by attracting global investment, enhancing training facilities, and promoting international sports partnerships.

"This will open new avenues for young athletes, promote excellence, and establish regional cooperation in sports," he said.

The Union minister said India saw a significant transformation in the last decade and made significant progress in economic development.

"As we set our sights on achieving a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 and a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, India's growth story is driven by aspirations, skills and innovation of our youth," he said.

The Union minister said the recent World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs Report" has stated that 170 million new jobs will be created globally by 2030 due to rapid advances in automation and artificial intelligence.

The five-day summit is being organised by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

The primary objective of the BIMSTEC Youth Summit is to facilitate the exchange of experiences and youth-led initiatives among member countries.

Centred around the theme "Youth as a Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange," the summit seeks to harness the collective energy of young leaders to advance the region's shared goals, stated a government release.