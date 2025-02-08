Henley Index: Singapore's passport is world's strongest, India at 80th spot

Singapore holds the title of the world's most powerful passport, while India's passport ranks 80th, sharing this position with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Tajikistan, according to the recently-released 2025 Henley Passport Index.

Compiled by Henley & Partners, a global consultancy specialising in government advisory services, the index assesses 199 passports based on the number of destinations they provide visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to. The rankings rely on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Singaporean passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations worldwide, placing the country at the top of the list. Japan and South Korea follow in second place, with visa-free access to 190 countries. Meanwhile, seven nations -- Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spainsh -- are third place, allowing entry to 189 destinations without prior visa requirements.

Henley Index 2025: Declining and advancing rankings

At the bottom of the index, Afghanistan ranks 99th, offering its passport holders access to only 25 destinations. Syria follows in 98th place with access to 27 countries, while Iraq ranks 97th with 30 visa-free destinations.

Singapore and Japan, which previously shared the top spot with several other countries, have now moved into first and second place, respectively. Japan has regained visa-free access to China, a privilege lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Finland and South Korea both dropped one place over the past year, they still offer access to 192 destinations without prior visa requirements. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has seen a further decline, losing visa-free access to two additional destinations, resulting in the widest mobility gap in the index’s 19-year history.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made significant gains over the past decade, securing access to an additional 72 destinations since 2015. It now holds 10th place, with visa-free access to 185 destinations, making it the only Arab nation to rank within the top tier.

Venezuela recorded the most significant decline in rankings over the past decade, followed by an unexpected fall for the United States.

Meanwhile, China has seen substantial improvement, moving from 94th place in 2015 to 60th in 2025. Over the past year alone, China has secured visa-free access to 29 more destinations, now allowing entry to a total of 58 countries.

The research also highlights that six of the ten countries facing the highest Schengen visa rejection rates are in Africa. Comoros has the highest rejection rate at 61.3 per cent, followed by Guinea-Bissau at 51 per cent and Ghana at 47.5 per cent.