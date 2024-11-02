Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

The security forces also conducted cordon and search operations in the Khanyar area of Srinagar

Security forces,army,soilder
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

"On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operation is underway in Bandipora-Panar where some gunshots reportedly took place yesterday evening.

The security forces also conducted cordon and search operations in the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Earlier on October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

