Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Exchange of fire reported along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch; no casualty

Exchange of fire reported along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch; no casualty

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late on Friday night

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)
The vigil was intensified following the exchange of fire. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A brief exchange of fire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late Friday night, prompting retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC, the sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They said there was no casualty in the firing, which lasted for a brief period.

The vigil was intensified to ensure that there is no infiltration by terrorists into this side, the sources said, adding a search of the area is underway.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects

Support direct discussion between India, Pakistan on matters of concern: US

Unknown gunmen kill key Pakistani ISI man behind 2018 Sunjwan attack

India vs Pakistan: Who has more nuclear bombs and what is China up to?

Modi 3.0: Jaishankar to prioritise China border issue, Pak terror solution

Topics :India Pakistan relationsPakistan Kashmir

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story