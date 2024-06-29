Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India presents action plan for regional cooperation under Colombo Process

India rolled out the plan while chairing a meeting of the grouping in Geneva on Friday

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs
In May, India assumed the chair of the Colombo Process for the first time since its inception. (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
India has presented an action plan focusing on several of its priority areas for regional cooperation under the Colombo Process, a regional consultative forum comprising 12 Asian nations.

India rolled out the plan while chairing a meeting of the grouping in Geneva on Friday.

In the meeting, India listed a range of its priorities that included reviewing the financial sustainability of the Colombo Process and broadening the grouping's membership by including new nations as members and observers.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (consular-passport-visa division) in the Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the special address at the meeting.

"He emphasised India's commitment to advancing the objectives of the Colombo Process and enhancing collaboration among member states," the ministry said.

"India presented an outline of an action plan for the next two years, focusing on key priorities and initiatives to further strengthen the Colombo Process," it said.

In May, India assumed the chair of the Colombo Process for the first time since its inception.

"The Process continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional cooperation on migration issues, and with India's leading role, there is a renewed commitment to engaging all member states actively, improving migration governance, and fostering safe, orderly, and regular migration for organised overseas employment," the ministry said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

