Executed assigned tasks with precision during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF

In a statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said the operation was 'still ongoing'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor. 

 

"Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The IAF said it has "successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism".

It said the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives.

First Published: May 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

