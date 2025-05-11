Pakistan reopens its airspace after ceasefire talks, ban on India stays

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it had reopened its airspace to all forms of air traffic, marking a step towards normalcy following weeks of heightened military tensions with India. However, restrictions on Indian carriers remain in place.

India’s ban on Pakistan in its airspace also remains in place.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) stated that all airports across the country were now operational for routine flight services and advised passengers to check with individual airlines for updated schedules.

The decision comes in the wake of a ceasefire understanding reached earlier in the day between India and Pakistan. On Tuesday, May 6, Pakistan issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the closure of its airspace to all flights. The NOTAM was expected to stay in place at least until 12:30 pm IST on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack to Trump mediation: Complete timeline of India-Pak conflict Pakistan’s airspace has been fully restored for both domestic and international flights since yesterday evening.

Pakistan closed its airspace to India as one of several retaliatory moves following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a step taken in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: How Indian airlines are losing crores after Pakistan closed its airspace As earlier reported by Business Standard, the continued closure of Pakistan's airspace is expected to cost commercial airlines an additional ₹77 crore per week due to longer routes. Flights from New Delhi to North America have been particularly affected, with journeys extended by up to an hour and a half, adding to operational costs.

India-Pakistan ceasefire talks

India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the development, stating that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries would reconvene on May 12 at noon to assess the situation further.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan agree on stoppage of firing, military action: S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar added that the two countries had arrived at a mutual understanding to halt all military action and cross-border firing.

However, just hours after the ceasefire took effect, multiple violations were reported from Jammu and Kashmir, with explosions heard in Srinagar.

(With inputs from PTI)