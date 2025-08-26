Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Fiji PM Rabuka visits UIDAI's Delhi headquarter to strengthen digital ties

Fiji PM Rabuka visits UIDAI's Delhi headquarter to strengthen digital ties

The visit reflects the growing collaboration between India and Fiji in the field of digital transformation, including cooperation in development of innovative digital transformational solutions

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sitiveni Rabuka
During the visit to UIDAI headquarters in Delhi, the Prime Minister of Fiji was briefed on India's pioneering digital identity system that forms the foundational layer of India digital public infrastructure, an official release said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Tuesday visited the head office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit reflects the growing collaboration between India and Fiji in the field of digital transformation, including cooperation in development of innovative digital transformational solutions.

It also underlines India's commitment to sharing its expertise in digital public infrastructure with global partners, an official release said.

During the visit to UIDAI headquarters in Delhi, the Prime Minister of Fiji was briefed on India's pioneering digital identity system that forms the foundational layer of India digital public infrastructure, an official release said.

He was welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI Bhuvnesh Kumar, and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Deputy Director General of UIDAI Vivek Chandra Verma, and President and CEO of National e-Governance Division (NeGD) Nand Kumarum, made detailed presentations on Aadhaar and DigiLocker, respectively, highlighting their role in empowering residents and enabling inclusive digital governance.

They outlined their design, implementation and impact in enabling digital transformation and service delivery at scale, the release said.

"The delegation also witnessed a live demonstration of the Aadhaar enrolment process, providing them first-hand insights into the ease, scale, efficiency, and security of India's digital ID ecosystem," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :FijiUIDAIIndia

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

