Fiji PM Rabuka visits UIDAI's Delhi headquarter to strengthen digital ties

Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Tuesday visited the head office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit reflects the growing collaboration between India and Fiji in the field of digital transformation, including cooperation in development of innovative digital transformational solutions.

It also underlines India's commitment to sharing its expertise in digital public infrastructure with global partners, an official release said.

During the visit to UIDAI headquarters in Delhi, the Prime Minister of Fiji was briefed on India's pioneering digital identity system that forms the foundational layer of India digital public infrastructure, an official release said.