Oil prices dip after hitting three-week high on Russian supply concerns

Oil prices lost more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after surging nearly 2 per cent in the previous session as traders monitor developments surrounding the war in Ukraine and potential disruption to Russian fuel supplies.

Brent crude was down $1.08, or 1.57 per cent, at $67.72 a barrel by 1040 GMT, having hit its highest since early August in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.13, or about 1.74 per cent, to $63.67.

"The modest setback today is due to risk aversion, with equity markets trading lower," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "Geopolitical factors are something to watch for, particularly what Trump might do if there is no meeting between Russia and Ukraine."

Oil's rally on Monday was primarily driven by supply risks after Ukraine strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and the possibility of further US sanctions on Russian oil. Ukraine's attacks in response to Russia's advances in the conflict and its pounding of Ukrainian gas and power facilities have disrupted Moscow's oil processing and exports and created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks. However, sources have told Reuters that US and Russian government officials discussed several energy deals on the sidelines of this month's negotiations seeking peace in Ukraine.