Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Oil prices dip after hitting three-week high on Russian supply concerns

Oil prices dip after hitting three-week high on Russian supply concerns

Oil's rally on Monday was primarily driven by supply risks after Ukraine strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and the possibility of further US sanctions on Russian oil

oil sector
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil prices lost more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after surging nearly 2 per cent in the previous session as traders monitor developments surrounding the war in Ukraine and potential disruption to Russian fuel supplies.

Brent crude was down $1.08, or 1.57 per cent, at $67.72 a barrel by 1040 GMT, having hit its highest since early August in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.13, or about 1.74 per cent, to $63.67.

"The modest setback today is due to risk aversion, with equity markets trading lower," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "Geopolitical factors are something to watch for, particularly what Trump might do if there is no meeting between Russia and Ukraine."

Oil's rally on Monday was primarily driven by supply risks after Ukraine strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and the possibility of further US sanctions on Russian oil.

Ukraine's attacks in response to Russia's advances in the conflict and its pounding of Ukrainian gas and power facilities have disrupted Moscow's oil processing and exports and created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks.

However, sources have told Reuters that US and Russian government officials discussed several energy deals on the sidelines of this month's negotiations seeking peace in Ukraine.

"Given the huge amount of uncertainties in the oil market caused by the Ukrainian conflict and the tariff war, investors will remain unwilling to commit themselves to either direction on a prolonged basis," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

In the medium term, Brent prices could be bound to a trading range of $65-$74 for the foreseeable future, he added.

Looming US tariffs against India over its continued purchases of Russian oil are also in focus, said Saxo Bank commodities strategist Ole Hansen. India is the third-largest buyer of Russian crude.

Indian exports could face US duties of up to 50 per cent - among the highest imposed by Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to visit Andamans on Aug 27

Quad important for critical minerals for India and Japan, says MEA

Indian Navy to commission two stealth frigates, Udaygiri, Himgiri in Vizag

Sudarshan Chakra project will need huge tri-services efforts: CDS Chauhan

IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep

Topics :Oil price fallsRussia Oil productionIndia RussiaIndian oil importRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story