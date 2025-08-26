Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to visit Andamans on Aug 27

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to visit Andamans on Aug 27

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The delegation is also likely to visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence under the chairmanship of BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh will visit Port Blair on Wednesday, an official said.

The committee will review the preparedness of India's only tri-command at Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the visit, the official said on Tuesday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), is the only tri-services command in India, and it aims to bring greater synergy among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

ALSO READ: Andaman admin to implement apartment ownership regulation soon: Official

Apart from Radha Mohan Singh, nine Members of Parliament Shashank Mani, Virendra Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Naresh Bansal, Lumba Ram, Jagannath Sarkar, Muzibulla Khan, Sanjay Singh and S Jothimani will visit the archipelago.

An official said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will be accompanied by five officials from the Lok Sabha and one senior Defence official, including Juby Amar (Director and secretary to the delegation).

During the visit, the committee will be welcomed by Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), He is likely to brief them about the Command's role and responsibilities, its strategic importance, the challenges, healthcare set up, facilities for ex-servicemen, education for children and other social welfare issues taken care under CINCAN's supervision.

The delegation is also likely to visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island).

The committee members may also visit the Cellular Jail National Memorial in Port Blair.

