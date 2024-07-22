Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

A fire erupted onboard an indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard which was swiftly doused, an official said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work.



"A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.