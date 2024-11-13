Business Standard
Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, a nod to Musk-backed Dogecoin, will work to "enhance" the US governance system by dismantling bureaucracy

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Nisha Anand Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump has tapped billionaire Elon Musk and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), set to take effect when Trump assumes office on January 20.
 
“I am pleased to announce that the great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” Trump declared on Wednesday, branding it the “Manhattan Project” of this era. 
 
In response, Democrat leader Elizabeth Warren mocked the announcement, quipping that the efficiency department was off to a great start with two people doing the job of one. “Yeah, this seems really efficient,” she posted on X.
 

What is the need for DOGE?

DOGE, a nod to Musk-backed Dogecoin, aims to “enhance” US governance by dismantling bureaucracy. Both Trump and Musk had pushed this idea during their campaigns, highlighting the need to curb “wasteful spending” to “Save America.”

In September, Trump first introduced the concept of DOGE, promising a government efficiency commission to conduct a complete financial and performance audit of federal operations.
 
Throughout his campaign, Trump criticised the Biden-Harris administration’s “wasteful” budget, while Musk suggested he could cut $2 billion, nearly one-third of total federal spending.

Trump’s ties with Musk and Ramaswamy

Musk, one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters, spent $200 million through his political action committee to back Trump’s return to the White House. A vocal critic of Biden’s economic policies, Musk has floated the idea of slashing federal agencies with “overlapping” responsibilities, though details remain vague.
 
Meanwhile, Indian-American entrepreneur Ramaswamy, who once challenged Trump for the Republican nomination, will co-lead DOGE. Known for his bold proposals, Ramaswamy had campaigned to eliminate various federal agencies and lay off about 75 per cent of the federal workforce.
 
Trump is confident Musk and Ramaswamy will bring an “entrepreneurial approach” to governance, leveraging their private sector experience.

Musk’s plans for DOGE

Musk has promised to cut $2 billion in government spending and ensure transparency by sharing DOGE’s progress online. He’s even proposed a public “leaderboard” to showcase the most wasteful uses of taxpayer money in real-time.

Ramaswamy’s vision

Ramaswamy plans to make federal agencies “accountable” by either overhauling or dismantling them. His targets include the FBI, Department of Education, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He has previously called for firing 75 per cent of federal employees, equating to about 1.6 million layoffs.
 
Trump has also pledged an executive order to fire “rogue” bureaucrats in civil-service roles he deems disloyal. Ramaswamy shares Trump’s scepticism of the so-called “deep state,” which alleges a hidden network of unelected officials working against conservative policies.

Collaboration without Senate approval

Musk and Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles, which do not require Senate confirmation. Despite their ambitious goals, most of the 2.2 million federal employees are permanent civil servants, leaving questions about how their plans will unfold.
 
Notably, DOGE is not the first efficiency commission in US history. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan introduced the Grace Commission, a similar initiative.
 
With Musk and Ramaswamy’s input, Trump envisions a bold “America First” strategy, promising a restructured governance system, corporate tax cuts for domestic manufacturers, and a sovereign wealth fund.
 
Critics argue that Musk stands to benefit from favourable treatment under the new administration, while Trump’s plans to replace fired employees with political allies remain a contentious point.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

