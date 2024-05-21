Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / France, Belgium support bid for arrest warrants of Israel, Hamas leaders

France, Belgium support bid for arrest warrants of Israel, Hamas leaders

The accusations center on war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for the 'Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorism' at Yad LeBanim in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Associated Press Jerusalem
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
France, Belgium and Slovenia voiced support for the world's top war crimes court and its chief prosecutor's request for arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas, after Israel and the United States both harshly condemned the effort.

The accusations center on war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel. Arrest warrants were requested for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders — Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Although Netanyahu and Gallant do not face imminent arrest, the announcement Monday was a symbolic blow that deepens Israel's isolation over the war in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz headed to France on Tuesday in response.
 
One of the main hospitals still operating in northern Gaza was forced to evacuate Tuesday after coming under fire from Israeli forces, while a second has been surrounded by troops, Palestinian Health Ministry said.
 
And amid months of surging violence in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided a militant stronghold in the city of Jenin, killing at least seven people and wounding several others, the Health Ministry said.
 
Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.
 
At least 35,000 Palestinians have died in the war, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between combatants and civilians. Around 80% of the population of 2.3 million Palestinians has been displaced within the territory, often multiple times.

Hospital evacuated in northern Gaza after Israeli forces fire on it, and a second hospital is surrounded for 3 days

The Palestinian Health Ministry says one of the main hospitals still operating in northern Gaza has been evacuated after coming under fire from Israeli forces, while a second has been surrounded by troops.
 
The two hospitals, Kamal Adwan and Awda, are located in or near Jabalia refugee camp, where Israeli troops have been waging an intensified assault for days against Hamas fighters who the military says had regrouped there.
 
The ministry said Tuesday that Kamal Adwan hospital was “targeted” by Israeli troops, forcing around 150 staff and dozens of patients to evacuate the facility, including intensive care patients and infants in incubators. The ministry did not elaborate but said they fled “under fire from shelling.” The Israeli military did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
 
Awda hospital issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been surrounded by Israeli troops for the past three days and that an artillery shell had hit its fifth floor. On Monday, the international medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said Awda had run out of drinking water and was encircled by Israel tanks.
 
Awda and Kamal Adwan Hospitals were besieged by Israeli troops for days in December, causing heavy damage to both and forcing them to shut down. They resumed partial operations since then. Israel has claimed in general that Hamas uses hospitals as bases or to keep weapons, an accusation hospital staff deny.
 
Israel's 7-month-old offensive in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, has devastated the territory's health sector. Around two-thirds of Gaza's original 36 hospitals have been forced to shut down, and the rest only partially function.

Also Read

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, free more hostages

Israel bombs Gaza after Hamas' 'no hostage will leave alive' warning

In Israel, Musk meets Netanyahu as accusations of antisemitism on X grow

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

Vice Prez Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA

'Next level of warfighting': CDS gives Indian theatre commands plan a boost

Demand for skilled Indian blue-collar workers goes up by 25% in UAE: Report

Benjamin Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant: Can Israeli PM actually be arrested?

Storm brewing, vital to have safe pair of hands to take India through: EAM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelHamasFrance

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story