From new stealth jet to colossal drone: China's latest weapons revealed

China showcased its rapidly advancing military technology last week by unveiling an array of cutting-edge hardware at the country’s largest airshow.

The biennial event, held in the southern city of Zhuhai, provides a rare public glimpse into Beijing's military and industrial capabilities.

The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024, took place at the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition Centre in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Many of the new Chinese weapons are viewed by experts as developed to rival the United States (US), as Beijing seeks to modernise its armed forces and assert its growing military influence in Asia.

The six-day exhibition attracted nearly 600,000 visitors and generated more than 280 billion yuan ($39 billion) in global orders, according to Chinese state media.

Here are the four new weapon systems showcased that stood out to us:

1) J35-A stealth fighter

Over a decade in development, the J-35A is China's second stealth fighter following the J-20, which entered service in 2017. Its commissioning has made China the only country after the US to field two types of stealth fighter jets.

Observers have noted its resemblance to the US F-35, though the J-35A is powered by two engines compared to the F-35's single turbofan engine.

Speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Song Xinzhi, a Chinese military expert and former researcher with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, described the J-35A as a "breakthrough" for China’s medium-sized stealth fighters, stating that its maximum takeoff weight is likely near 30 tonnes. He added that the J-35A is an air force variant and noted that a navy version is expected to debut soon.

Military commentator Wei Dongxu highlighted its versatility, stating that it can execute both air-to-air combat missions and precise strikes on ground and naval targets. He added that the jet's internal weapons bay can carry various precision-guided munitions, including small air-launched cruise missiles.

2) HQ-19 anti-ballistic missile system

China's HQ-19, a next-generation surface-to-air missile system, has drawn comparisons to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.

Mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility vehicle, it carries six interceptor missiles and is capable of rapid redeployment, according to Chinese state media.

While technical specifics remain undisclosed, the HQ-19 is reportedly designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, extending interception capabilities compared to earlier models like the HQ-9. Chinese experts reportedly claim it can even intercept hypersonic glide vehicles, which are challenging due to their unpredictable trajectories.

Senior Colonel Du Wenlong of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences told CCTV that the HQ-19's radar system can track complex trajectories and guide interceptors for a decisive strike. He added that while many countries use multiple interceptors to address hypersonic threats, the HQ-19 achieves this with a "single radar and missile".

3) Drone mothership 'Jetank'

The Jetank, a massive drone mothership, features a wingspan of 25 metres and a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tonnes, making it one of the largest such platforms in China's arsenal.

Capable of carrying payloads of up to six tonnes, it has eight external hardpoints for missiles and bombs, and its mission module can be swiftly replaced to deploy smaller drones.

Du Wenlong described it as a "significant innovation", stating that it takes the concept of a naval aircraft carrier to the air, allowing numerous drones to be launched into battle.

4) Stealth drone ship 'Orca'

The JARI-USV-A, nicknamed "Orca", is a stealth unmanned surface combat vessel designed with radar-evasion capabilities. It is reported to be the world's largest uncrewed warship and has a trimaran structure -- meaning it has three hulls -- for stability in harsh seas.

Weighing 500 tonnes, it measures 58 metres in length and can travel up to 40 knots with a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

China Military Online, the official English-language website of the Chinese military, reported that it is equipped with phased array radars, a vertical launch system for missiles, and facilities for unmanned helicopters and underwater sensors.

China Military Online also claimed the Orca is capable of tasks such as "beyond visual range fire strike, air and missile defence, and anti-submarine search and strike". The vessel also supports low- to medium-intensity operations, such as guarding strategic points, ports, and waterways.