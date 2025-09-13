Future threats can be tackled by collaborations built today: Navy chief

In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and "often invisibly", the ability to collect, analyse and share information in real-time will "define both deterrence and defence," Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

In his address, on the commissioning of the Navy's latest naval base INS Aravali, he also said the "threats of tomorrow can only be met by the collaborations we build today".

INS Aravali was commissioned at Gurugram, the defence ministry said.

Deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, it shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy which are key to the country's and the Navy's command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework, it said in a statement.

"In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and often invisibly, the ability to collect, analyse, and share information in real time will define both deterrence and defence," the Navy chief said in his address. "As we dedicate INS Aravali to the service of the nation, in a way, these ancient guardians are extending their watch over the maritime domain. From its humble beginnings in 1949, this campus has witnessed a remarkable growth over the last 15 years," he said. With the establishment of IMAC (Information Management and Analysis Centre) in 2014 and IFC-IOR (Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region) in 2018, now these premises are a "promising beacon of collaborative maritime information-sharing for the nation and beyond", the admiral said.

ALSO READ: Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim IFC-IOR is a centre hosted by the Navy in Gurugram, with an aim to strengthen maritime safety and security in the region and build a common coherent maritime situation picture. Looking ahead, it is evident that information will remain a "decisive currency of maritime power," he said. "In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and often invisibly, the ability to collect, analyse, and share information in real time will define both deterrence and defence," the Navy chief said. As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, "our maritime interests are set to increase manifold, stretching across trade, energy and connectivity. To safeguard these growing interests, our approach to maritime information must be guided by the trinity of invention, innovation, and integration," he said.

"With an increase in the scale and sophistication of facilities here, it is only fitting that they receive a strong and resilient administrative-cum-logistic support. And, the commissioning of the base depot ship, INS Aravali, provides precisely that foundation," he added. This new base would not only be a hub of technology, but also of collaboration, linking our platforms and partners across the oceans, the Navy chief said. In that context, INS Aravali is a true embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collaborative vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and would "further strengthen India's role" as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, the admiral said.