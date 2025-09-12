Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Exploring ways to boost cooperation in defence, manufacturing with EU: Govt

India and the EU are also exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence industry and manufacturing, the Ministry of External Affairs said

There are regular exchanges between India and the EU on security and defence matters through the extensive bilateral dialogue architecture, including in the areas of security and defence, maritime security, cyber, and counter-terrorism, the MEA said.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Senior Indian diplomats, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and the members of the visiting Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday reiterated their commitment towards an early conclusion of India-EU Security and Defence Partnership and Security of Information Agreement.
 
India and the EU are also exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence industry and manufacturing, the ministry of external affairs said. The two sides “also looked forward to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, with the leaders having tasked the respective negotiating teams to conclude the deal by end of the year,” the MEA said. 
 
The discussions focused on advancing India-EU cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly in the areas of security and defence. During their two-day working visit to India, PSC members also met with the defence secretary, received a briefing on the Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), and interacted with representatives of the Indian defence industry.
 
The EU PSC visit builds on the momentum following the landmark visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025 and reflects the joint commitment towards a deeper India-EU Strategic Partnership, the MEA said.
 
The 30-member PSC delegation is on its first-ever visit to Asia. It is led by the committee chair Delphine Pronk and comprises PSC ambassadors of the EU member states along with officials from the European Commission and the European External Action Service.
 
Topics :European UnionIndian defence industryfree trade agreementsecurity

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

