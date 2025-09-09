Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

Indian Army, Navy hold high-altitude combat diving training in Sikkim

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving

The high-altitude exercise in treacherous, freezing waters showcased the professionalism, adaptability, and courage of Indian Army Special Forces and Navy MARCOS commandos | Image: DD News

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARINE COMMANDOS (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from 30 August to 5 September, said a press release from Defence PRO on Monday.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

Conducted amidst treacherous terrain and freezing waters, the exercise showcased the exceptional professionalism, adaptability and courage of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability.

 

Such training is essential to prepare soldiers for future battlefields where unpredictability is the only constant. Operating in rarefied high-altitude conditions, executing precision tasks in freezing waters, and integrating combat diving into joint operations strengthens resilience and versatility. Exercises of this nature also enhance jointmanship between the Services, sharpen specialised combat skills, and ensure that India's elite forces remain mission-ready across diverse terrains--from the high Himalayas to the deep seas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Team Commander stated, "Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier's endurance, skill and mental strength. It ensures that when called upon, our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Army Sikkim Defence news

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

