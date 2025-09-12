Trump admits India tariffs 'not easy', says they cause rift with New Delhi

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that imposing tariffs on India “is not an easy thing to do” and acknowledged that the move has created a rift between the two countries.

Asked about the crackdown on Russia during an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said: “Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal and it causes a rift with India.”

Washington’s stance on Russian oil

The Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty on Russian oil imports. Washington argues that India is profiting from discounted Russian crude and indirectly aiding Moscow’s war in Ukraine — claims New Delhi has rejected, stressing that its purchases are essential for energy security.