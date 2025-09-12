Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace business on Friday signed a contract with France’s Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture critical components for the LEAP engine, developed by CFM International, a 50:50 joint venture between American GE Aerospace and the French manufacturer. The engine powers narrow-body aircraft and has more than 2,000 units on order from Indian airlines.

Under the five-year agreement, Godrej will manufacture titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies for LEAP engines, the company said in an official release.

“The production will involve complex machining, precision welding, and advanced non-destructive testing to meet the stringent standards of civil aviation,” it added.

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division is also manufacturing six Kaveri Derivative Engines (KDEs) for the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Gas Turbine Research Establishment. The KDE, a non-afterburning turbofan derived from the indigenous Kaveri engine originally designed for the Tejas light combat aircraft, is intended to power India's unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Apart from its long-standing partnership with Safran, Godrej Enterprises Group also supplies other global aerospace leaders such as GE, Rolls-Royce, Boeing, and Honeywell. Remarking on Friday's agreement, Maneck Behramkamdin, executive vice president and business head of Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace business, said: "This contract is a testament to Godrej's world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and also a strong endorsement of India's growing role in the global aerospace ecosystem. By producing such highly complex components right here in India, we are advancing the vision of 'Make in India, For the World'."