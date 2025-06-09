Security forces launch intelligence-based ops, recover arms, ammunition

In a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Spear Corps, launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Imphal East and Imphal West between May 26 and June 5 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, according to a press release.
The operations resulted in apprehension of 23 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 40 weapons, nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs of movement of cadres and presence of IEDs in the general area of Chadong, Imphal East district, the Indian Army, using specialised resources like Explosive Detection Dog, launched an operation on 27 May and recovered 05 IEDs connected in tandem, with a total of 35 kg of explosives.
Meanwhile, in another operation, a team of the Indian Army discovered a concealed hideout nearby, from where two 12-bore rifles, explosives, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered.
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and warlike stores in the general area Khuangmun in Churachandpur District, a search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police on June 1 and recovered two IEDs, seven weapons comprising leading to the recovery of a .303 rifle, four single-barrel rifles, three improvised mortars (Pompi), two IEDs, amunotion and other warlike stores.
In Kakching district, a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police on specific inputs in the general area Wangoo in Kakching District on June 2 led to the recovery of two IEDs (approx. 8 kg), five weapons comprising an INSAS rifle, three single-barrel rifles, a double-barrel rifle, ammunition and war-like stores.
In Jiribam district, an intelligence-based operation launched by Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police carried out a joint operation in the general area of Rashidpur Forest, Jiribam District, on June 2 and recovered five weapons: two single-barrel rifles, one double-barrel rifle, one improvised mortar (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.
On June 5, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation after corroboration and specific inputs regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Thamnapokpi near Loktak Lake in Bishnupur District. The operation recovered four weapons: a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) rifle, a Sten machine gun, two 12-bore pistols, grenades, ammunition, and warlike stores.
Similarly, in the general area of Kotzim in Kangpokpi district, an intelligence-based operation by Assam Rifles on June 6 resulted in the recovery of eight weapons, comprising one M16, one bolt-action Rifle, three Improvised Mortars, three Pull-Mechanism Rifles, ammunition, and war-like stores.
On June 7, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Indian Army and Majipur Police launched a search operation in the general area Itham Uyok in the fringe areas of Imphal East District, Manipur, and recovered nine weapons, comprising three Rifles, three Mortars, two Heavy-Calibre Launchers, one improvised mortar (Pompi), Grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.
Intelligence-based operations in hill and valley regions also resulted in the apprehension of 23 cadres. The apprehended cadres and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.
These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
