Govt delegation on three-day visit of Bangladesh to further boost ties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
A central government delegation is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh beginning Sunday to further boost bilateral ties on governance matters, according to an official statement.

The visit is being undertaken on the invitation of the Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration and will focus on the mid-career capacity building programs in field administration for Bangladesh civil servants, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Sunday.

"V Srinivas, Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will lead a four-member delegation to Bangladesh from April 28-30, 2024 for bilateral discussions regarding renewal of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) India and Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration for the period 2024-2029," it said.

The NCGG and the Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration have collaborated for conducting capacity building programs for Bangladesh civil servants since 2014.

Under the bilateral collaboration, 71 capacity building programmes were held and 2,600 Bangladesh civil servants have visited the NCGG since 2014, the statement said.

"The Bangladesh government has emphasised on the utility of these training programmes and conveyed interest in renewal of the MoU between NCGG and the Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration under which these training programmes are being organised for the next five years when it expires in 2025," it added.

During the three-day visit, Secretary Srinivas will hold bilateral meetings with Minister of Public Administration, Senior Secretary Ministry of Public Administration, Director General of the Civil Services Administration Academy, Director General of the Public Administration Training Centre, Director General Governance Innovation Unit in the Prime Minister's Office and the Additional Secretary Career Planning and Training Wing of Ministry of Public Administration.

Srinivas will address the participants of the law and administration courses and faculty of Bangladesh Civil Services Administration Academy on Institutionalization of SMART Governance to Enhance Public Service Delivery, the statement added.

Topics :Bangladeshbilateral ties

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

