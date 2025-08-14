Govt takes up with Ireland cases of violence against Indian nationals

India said on Thursday that it has strongly taken up with Ireland incidents of violence against Indian nationals in that country.

At the same time, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Irish President Michael D Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris publicly "condemned" the violence.

"There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the embassy here," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"We note that both the president of Ireland as also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence," he said.