Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to attend the BRICS trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26, an official said on Friday.

BRICS members are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

It is a grouping of major emerging economies of the world, comprising over 40 per cent of the world population and accounting over 16 per cent in the global trade.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Russia visit on July 8-9, India and Russia have set an ambitious bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030.

India is focussing on various sectors like electronics, besides taking up issues of non-trade barriers removal, to boost exports to sanction-hit Russia and move towards achieving this target.