Ex-foreign secretary Kwatra appointed as India's next ambassador to US

Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was on Friday appointed as India's ambassador to the United States.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January.

Kwatra served as the foreign secretary from May 1, 2022, to July 14, 2024.

Kwatra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988 and served in India's Permanent Mission in Geneva in the initial years of his service.

Between 1993 and 2003, he served as a desk officer at the external affairs ministry's headquarters in Delhi dealing with the United Nations, and subsequently in the diplomatic missions in South Africa and Uzbekistan.