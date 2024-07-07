Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Have struck large ammunition cache in southwest Russia, says Ukraine

Have struck large ammunition cache in southwest Russia, says Ukraine

SBU drones targeted a stockpile of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles; artillery, shells for tanks and firearms were also among the weaponry stored in site

Ukraine flag
Images on social media that can’t be verified by Bloomberg News showed a huge cloud of smoke rising from the area, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border. Photo: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Olesia Safronova


Ukraine’s Security Service, known as SBU, struck a “a large warehouse of ammunition” in the Voronezh region of southwest Russia overnight, said a person familiar with the matter.  
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SBU drones targeted a stockpile of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles; artillery, shells for tanks and firearms were also among the weaponry stored in site, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.  

Voronezh Governor Alexandr Gusev said on Telegram that the detonation of explosive objects began after a Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire in one of the warehouses. About 50 residents from three nearby communities were evacuated due to explosions, he said.

Images on social media that can’t be verified by Bloomberg News showed a huge cloud of smoke rising from the area, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border. 

Russian Telegram channels report explosions in Voronezh region of Russia. According to them, drones hit an ammunition warehouse. pic.twitter.com/3SdGDFeHFg
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 7, 2024
Separately, the Ukrainian Air force said it downed all 13 Russian Shahed-type drones launched from Russian territory into the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions overnight. 

Two “Iskander” ballistic missiles weren’t intercepted, Ukraine’s air defense commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. He didn’t elaborate what was struck or on any damage sustained.  

More From This Section

Pixxel hopes to deliver satellites for Indian Air Force by mid-2025

Jaishankar speaks to UK foreign secy, both reaffirm pledge to enhance ties

Twin clashes in J-K's Kulgam: Soldier killed in terrorist encounters

DRDO, L&T begin advanced stage trials of indigenous light tank 'Zorawar'

FY24 defence production grows 17% to record high of Rs 1.27 trillion


The drone activity comes at a time when Russian ground forces continue to press in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine and have also picked up their rate of incursions in the Kharkiv region not far from the nations’ border. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who’s expected to attend the NATO summit in Washington this week, said Saturday that Ukraine is working on a new maritime strategy for the Black Sea region. 

“We are solidifying our interests, taking into account Ukraine’s new technological capabilities and our new relationships with partners,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that was posted on X. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia claims strikes on Ukrainian Patriot systems; Kyiv tags it as decoys

Russian strikes leave thousands in northern Ukraine without power, water

In rare visit from European leader, Hungary's Orbán meets Putin in Moscow

Have no doubt that Trump sincerely wants to end war in Ukraine: Putin

PM Modi to seek early release of Indians from Russian army in Moscow talks

Topics :RussiaUkraine

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story