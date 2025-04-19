'Protect minorities without excuses': India condemns Hindu leader's killing

India on Saturday condemned the abduction and killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu community leader in Bangladesh, terming it as the “systematic persecution” of minorities in the neighbouring country.

“We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaiswal further added, “We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions.”

Roy, 58, was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death in Bangladesh’s northern Dinajpur district, according to a report by PTI, citing local media.

Roy’s body was recovered on Thursday night, reported The Daily Star, quoting both police officials and family members. His wife, Shantana, said Roy had received a phone call around 4:30 pm, believed to be from the perpetrators, confirming he was at home.

Also Read

"Approximately 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly abducted Bhabesh from the premises," Shantana was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Roy was then taken to Narabari village, where he was brutally assaulted.

He was sent home unconscious in a van, and family members immediately rushed him to a hospital in Dinajpur. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The killing has sparked outrage, with India pressing Bangladesh to ensure the safety and rights of its minorities. On Friday, India also rejected comments made by Bangladeshi officials regarding violence in West Bengal, urging Dhaka to focus on protecting its own minorities rather than engaging in "virtue signalling."