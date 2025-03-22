'Hope to rebuild ties': India blames extremists for strain with Canada

The Indian government on Friday expressed its willingness to restore diplomatic ties with Canada, which have been strained due to Ottawa's alleged support for anti-India elements.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the deterioration in relations was a result of the Trudeau-led Canadian government allowing extremist and secessionist groups to operate freely.

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the licence that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country. Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity," foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

In recent months, tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa have intensified, largely due to the activities of Khalistani groups that India considers a threat to its national security.

In October 2024, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent Sikh separatist leader, in British Columbia.

This accusation triggered a diplomatic standoff, leading both countries to expel senior diplomats. Canadian federal authorities claimed to possess credible evidence of Indian agents conducting unauthorised activities in Canada, including intelligence operations and interference in democratic processes.

Further escalation occurred when police dispersed a gathering near a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, after reports of weapons being present among demonstrators. This incident followed a violent protest by Khalistani supporters opposing a visit from Indian consular officials.

In response, India invoked the principle of diplomatic parity, citing concerns over Canadian personnel interfering in its internal matters.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged that bilateral relations were going through a challenging phase and suggested that India might consider resuming visa services for Canadians if measures were taken to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

Meanwhile, on January 6, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, citing internal challenges that affected his ability to lead effectively in the upcoming elections.

MEA monitoring Srinivasan case

The MEA is closely monitoring a case involving an Indian national overseas. The case concerns Ranjani Srinivasan, who recently left the United States and is believed to have travelled to Canada. However, she has not contacted the Indian consulate or embassy for any assistance. The MEA became aware of her departure only through media reports.

"We are not aware of her getting in touch with our consulate or our embassy for any help. We only came to know of her departure from the United States through media reports, and through the media reports, we understand that she has gone to Canada...," said MEA spokesperson Jaiswal.

