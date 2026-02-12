Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF to train RAF pilots: All British academies now host Indian instructors

IAF to train RAF pilots: All British academies now host Indian instructors

The IAF instructors to be deployed to RAF Valley will instruct on the trainer aircraft BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1

IAF, Indian Air Force, Fighter plane
premium
The IAF instructors to be deployed to RAF Valley, the training base for the British fast-jet pilots, will instruct on the trainer aircraft BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1. (File Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will, for the first time, deploy three qualified flight instructors to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in the United Kingdom (UK) to train British fast-jet pilots, a move that marks the presence of Indian instructors in all military academies of that country.
 
The training will be conducted for a period of two years initially, according to a media statement issued by the British High Commission in India after air staff talks between the two countries in New Delhi on Thursday.
 
The IAF instructors to be deployed to RAF Valley, the training base for the British fast-jet pilots, will instruct on the trainer aircraft BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1.
 
During their tenure, the Indian instructors will remain under IAF command while working for RAF commanders on instructional duties, the statement said.
 
With this, all British military academies now host Indian instructors from the three services.
 
In January, an IAF officer was deployed as an instructor to the RAF College Cranwell, the academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers. The Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth has an Indian Navy officer as an instructor since May 2024, and an Indian Army officer serves as an instructor at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst since last May.
 
“Together, we are investing in the foundation of a long-term collaboration and shaping a partnership that is both enduring and strategic in its outlook,” the statement quoted Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, UK, as saying about the development.
 
India and the UK have a strategic bilateral relationship. An agreement on cooperation in military training was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai in October.
 
Last year, the UK and India navies conducted the largest maritime exercise involving their carrier strike groups. That was followed by the joint army exercise Ajeya Warrior in Rajasthan.
 
An F-35B fighter jet of the UK Royal Navy was stranded in India for five weeks last summer, reportedly owing to bad weather and a technical snag.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Local arms of foreign defence firms not to qualify as 'Indian vendors'

Bangladesh elections: All you need to know about key players, parties

Handle differences strategically: China on talks between Misri, Ma Zhaoxu

'Owned by', not just 'made in' India: MoD looks to reset defence buying

India, UK sign social security agreement to avoid double contributions

Topics :Indian Air ForceRAFExternal Affairs Defence Security News

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story