IAF to train RAF pilots: All British academies now host Indian instructors

The training will be conducted for a period of two years initially, according to a media statement issued by the British High Commission in India after air staff talks between the two countries in New Delhi on Thursday.

The IAF instructors to be deployed to RAF Valley, the training base for the British fast-jet pilots, will instruct on the trainer aircraft BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1.

During their tenure, the Indian instructors will remain under IAF command while working for RAF commanders on instructional duties, the statement said.

With this, all British military academies now host Indian instructors from the three services.

In January, an IAF officer was deployed as an instructor to the RAF College Cranwell, the academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers. The Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth has an Indian Navy officer as an instructor since May 2024, and an Indian Army officer serves as an instructor at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst since last May.