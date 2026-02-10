India, UK sign social security agreement to avoid double contributions

India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday signed the Agreement on Social Security relating to social security contributions.

The agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other’s territories for periods of up to 36 months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two governments had committed to concluding such an agreement at the time of signing their free trade deal, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in July 2025.

The agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of employees on short-term overseas assignments. This will enhance India-UK partnerships in the services sector, leveraging the high skills and innovative service sectors of both countries, the MEA said.