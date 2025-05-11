IC-814 hijacker, Pulwama attacker among those killed in Op Sindoor: Army

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the three armed forces on Sunday disclosed details of 'Operation Sindoor' , stating that over 100 terrorists were killed during precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Among the dead were the hijacker of IC-814 and a terrorist involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Addressing the press, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack . "More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation," he said.

Among them were high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed. Yusuf Azhar, a wanted terrorist, was the alleged mastermind of the hijack of Indian Airlines IC 814 in Kandahar in 1999. He was also involved in the 2001 attack on Parliament.

Also Read | Pahalgam attack to Trump mediation: Complete timeline of India-Pak conflict Mudasir Ahmed, Lieutenant General Ghai said, was involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber.

Lieutenant General Ghai also noted that Pakistan Army reportedly lost 35-40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control (LoC) between May 7 and 10. He also noted that at least five Indian soldiers were also killed during the operation. Speaking about the Indian Air Force's response, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Of the nine designated targets, the Indian Air Force was assigned the notorious terrorist training camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both located deeper within Pakistani territory. After thorough target system analysis, we executed precision strikes using air-to-surface guided munitions to ensure effective engagement and minimal collateral damage." "The rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as gurdwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives," Lieutenant General Ghai said.

Air Marshal Bharti also said that India's air defence systems successfully thwarted a wave of drones, UAVs, and UCAVs launched by Pakistan on the night of May 8 and 9.

"It was a coordinated mass raid conducted in relentless waves. However, due to our robust air defense preparedness, no damage occurred — neither to strategic targets nor to civilian areas,” he said.