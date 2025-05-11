Armed forces' response echoed in Rawalpindi: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack not only rattled the military bases near the border, but its impact was also echoed in Pakistan Army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The Defence Minister made the remarks while virtually inagurating the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

Follow India Pakistan live updates here The Defence Minister further said that the Indian Army brought justice to those anti-India and terrorist organisations who were behind the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Also Read | Pahalgam attack to Trump mediation: Complete timeline of India-Pak conflict "The Indian Army has displayed valour and courage as well as restraint and has given a befitting reply by attacking many military bases of Pakistan. We not only took action against the military bases near the border but the sound of Indian forces was felt even in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani army is located," he said.The Defence Minister further said that the Indian Army brought justice to those anti-India and terrorist organisations who were behind the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

BrahMos production unit in Lucknow

Inaugurating the BrahMos production unit, Rajnath Singh said the factory will be a big step towards India's self-reliance in the defence sector.

"You all know that Brahmos is one of the world's fastest, supersonic cruise missiles. Brahmos is not just a weapon, but it is a message in itself. A message of the strength of our armed forces. A message of our deterrence towards the enemy. A message of our commitment to safeguarding our borders," the minister said.

"Today India is one of the most powerful nations in the world. We are constantly increasing our strength, and I believe that the facility centre that is being inaugurated today will help in further strengthening India's power," he added.

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the facility in Lucknow will manufacture BrahMos missiles, with a range of 290 to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The missile, a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a 'fire and forget' system.

(With inputs from agencies) Also Read | Operation Sindoor: What are HAROP drones India has bought from Israel? Besides the manufacturing unit, the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility will also be launched. This will play a key role in testing and assembling missiles.(With inputs from agencies)

"Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will. This operation is also a demonstration of India's strong will against terrorism and the capability and determination of the military power. We have shown that whenever India takes any action against terrorism, even the land across the border will not be safe for the terrorists and their masters," he said.Rajnath Singh reiterated the government's stand that no civilians infrastructure was targeted during Operation Sindoor. "Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor with the aim of destroying the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. We never targeted their civilians. But Pakistan not only targeted civilian areas of India but also tried to attack temples, gurudwaras and churches," he said.The minister emphasised the government's 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism, recounting previous strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan after Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. "Now the world is seeing after the Pahalgam incident when India has entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes," he said.