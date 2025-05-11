Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos supersonic missile plant in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace plant in Lucknow against the backdrop of the ongoing firestorm between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month.

Rajnath, who participated in the programme virtually from New Delhi, emphasised that BrahMos is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.

“BrahMos is not only a weapon, but a message about the strength of the Indian armed forces, deterrence against enemies, resistance capability and the pledge to safeguard borders,” he said.

He underlined the vision to develop Uttar Pradesh as a major defence and military ware manufacturer and exporter to bolster India's goal of defence self-reliance.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and Russia's NPOM to develop next-generation supersonic missiles for both domestic and export markets.

On the occasion, Rajnath recalled the words of former President and India’s missile man Dr A P J Abdul Kalam: “Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.”

The Rs 300-crore plant was unveiled on the occasion of National Technology Day, which commemorates 11 May 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

“Today, India ranks among the most powerful countries in the world, and we are continuously gaining in strength. The facility which is being commissioned today will further boost our capabilities,” he underlined.

Rajnath maintained that the factory would catalyse India's overarching vision of a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He noted that BrahMos is an example of the highest level of technology collaboration between India and Russia.

The defence minister thanked Yogi for ensuring expeditious completion of the BrahMos integration and testing facility in 40 months.

The UP government provided about 200 acres virtually free of cost for the BrahMos project.

“In the prevailing circumstances, it is critical that such projects are completed within timelines,” Rajnath said.

He also inaugurated another defence sector unit of Aerolloy Technologies Ltd (ATL), a subsidiary of Lucknow-based PTC Industries, which specialises in titanium and superalloy components for aerospace and defence applications.

BrahMos Aerospace is part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which spans six nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra.

While the UP government is targeting investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the UPDIC, 57 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totalling almost Rs 30,000 crore have so far been signed with public and private investors.

The key investors in the UPDIC include Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, BrahMos Aerospace, Godrej, PTC and L&T.

The military ware to be manufactured includes UAVs, drones, small arms, parachutes, small aircraft, etc.

Rajnath said a gargantuan defence and military export market is waiting to be tapped by India’s growing defence industry.

India is targeting to double its aerospace and defence production to $25 billion and exports to $5 billion by 2025–26.

Meanwhile, Rajnath asserted that the Indian Army had responded robustly to dispense justice to the victims of terror in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“Operation Sindoor is not merely a military operation, but symbolises the political, social and diplomatic will of India,” he added.

“We have shown that when India takes action against terrorism, the terrorists and their patrons will find no safe place within or outside our borders,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian forces to destroy the anti-India terror infrastructure in Pakistan without harming ordinary citizens, he said, while blaming Pakistan for targeting Indian citizens and places of worship.

“The Indian Army demonstrated both valour and restraint to pound terror infra not only along the borders but also deep within Pakistan, to as far as Rawalpindi where its army headquarters are based,” he said.

Rajnath said the world first witnessed the consequences of sponsoring terror activities in India after the Uri incident, when Indian forces conducted surgical strikes within Pakistan.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India conducted multiple strikes in Pakistan, he said.

Rajnath maintained that India’s zero-tolerance policy against terror, espoused by the Narendra Modi government, reflected that the ‘New India’ would take forceful action both inside and outside its borders.

Earlier, Yogi said the BrahMos plant would ratchet up the ambitious ‘Make in India’ vision even as he lauded the success of Operation Sindoor.

He assured that UP would provide all necessary support, including land, to investors in the UPDIC across its six nodes.

“The time has come to completely stamp out terror since terrorism cannot be mitigated with mere soft words but tough action,” he observed.

DRDO Secretary Samir V Kamat, BrahMos DG Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi, UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.