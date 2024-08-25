IDF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers as Israel declares 48-hour emergency

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared an emergency. This comes as a "special situation in the home front," which enables the IDF Home Front Command to issue restrictions

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents. | Representative image. Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
Around 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets have struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels aimed at northern and central Israel, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The fighter jets targeted more than 40 Hezbollah launch areas.

The IDF stated that they would defend their civilians and Israel.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said, "Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State of Israel."

Earlier in the day, Israel declared an emergency for the next 48 hours amid the country's escalating tensions with Lebanon.

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared an emergency. This comes as a "special situation in the home front," which enables the IDF Home Front Command to issue restrictions.

In emergencies, the legal term "special situation" is used to give authorities more authority over the civilian population, simplifying attempts to protect them. It is valid for 48 hours, unless extended by cabinet ministers.

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.

The IDF said "Hezbollah has just launched over 150 projectiles from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. We target terrorist infrastructure, they target civilians."

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon of possible attacks by Israel in retaliation to Hezbollah strikes.

In a press conference, the IDF spokesperson said, "We warn the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon; we recognise that Hezbollah is now preparing to shoot widely into Israeli territory near your home. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats. Anyone who is near the areas where Hezbollah operates is required to stay away from them immediately."

"In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets, and possibly missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, towards the territory of the State of Israel. Accordingly, "life-saving" instructions of the Home Front Command will be distributed in the various regions. The Home Front Command will update the areas where one must stay near the protected area or inside the protected area," Hagari said.


First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

