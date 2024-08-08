If Bangladesh becomes unstable...: Muhammad Yunus' warning for India

The first task of Bangladesh's interim government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, will be to restore law and order in the country, Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus, who will head the new administration, told NDTV in an interview on Wednesday.





During the interview, 84-year-old Yunus, who is Bangladesh's only Nobel laureate and a harsh critic of Hasina, cautioned that India's North-East and West Bengal state, along with Myanmar, would be affected if Bangladesh became unstable.





Yunus blames Hasina for continuing Bangladesh instability

Responding to a question, Yunus said that Bangladesh was facing instability because there was no law and order for many years.

According to the Nobel Laureate, the demand for Hasina's resignation as prime minister grew stronger and she was forced to resign because the law and order situation broke down.





According to Yunus, maintaining law and order would be the prime task, which Hasina had failed to do. As a result, he added, her government broke down in the manner that it did.

Yunus said that this would not have happened if the rule of law had been established. "What is now taking place is the continuation of the rule of Hasina. Now we have to ensure that the people will return home after the celebration. They would concentrate on work. They would work freely," he said.

Yunus bats for free and fair elections

Pointing out that Bangladesh is a country of 170 million people, most of whom are young and have not been able to exercise their right to vote, Yunus said that the main task ahead would be "to return their rights".

Yunus also said that Hasina had made the people of Bangladesh undemocratic by making the country unstable. "We have to keep in mind that democracy is the medicine of instability," added the economist.

Having ruled since 2009, Hasina secured a fourth consecutive term in January. However, the elections were boycotted by the main Opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Hasina has been accused of suppressing dissent and entrenching power through state institutions.

Promising that this time, the people of Bangladesh would enjoy the real taste of democracy, Yunus said that they would witness a transparent election, which had been the main goal of ousting Hasina.

Yunus was set to return to Bangladesh on Thursday, when the country will get a new, interim government. Later on Thursday, Yunus will be sworn in as chief adviser, along with a team of advisers, in the interim government.





Yunus says real democracy will safeguard Bangladesh's minorities

Responding to another question on extremism, Islamic fundamentalism and the breaking of the sculpture of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Yunus said that Hasina herself was liable for all these incidents.

Stating that Hasina has tainted the image of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Yunus said that the ousted prime minister has embittered the people in such a way that they are taking such action out of disrespect.





Yunus' interview came a day after the Indian government in Parliament expressed deep concern over a surge in violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh.

The violence witnessed in Bangladesh has been severe, with numerous Hindu temples, homes, and businesses targeted and vandalised, women assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina's Awami League killed.





This move follows New Delhi's evacuation of non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh. However, Indian diplomats remain in the country, and the missions continue to function.