Odisha steps up vigilance on sea to prevent illegal entry from Bangladesh

The Odisha government has stepped up vigil along its 480-kilometer coastline to prevent influx of people from turmoil hit Bangladesh, a senior police officer said.

Odisha's focus is now concentrated on the districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak, another senior official said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

The state is located about 200 kilometres away from the Bangladesh coast.
People from Bangladesh used to (illegally) enter Odisha using small boats. According to information received through different channels, it is learnt that many criminal elements have come out of jails during the unrest in Bangladesh. Those elements may try to sneak into India, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar, said.
The priority is to check the entry of such people into India, he said.
We have put our 18 marine police stations on high alert. The ADG coastal security has opened a control room and the state has deployed all employees, boats and other equipment at strategic locations, Kumar said.
The additional director general of police (coastal security) has been in touch with the Coast Guard and Navy, he said.

Kumar said, Our borders should not be utilized for anti-India and anti-Bangladesh activities. We have been keeping a close watch on social media and other channels to get additional information.
The state government has asked the superintendents of police of all coastal districts to strengthen patrolling, especially during night hours, to prevent entry of illegal immigrants.
The police and security agencies have strengthened vigil on coastlines while the district administration has directed revenue inspectors and forest officials to keep a tab on the movement of people in villages near the coastline, a senior official at the Kendrapara district administration said.
In the wake of the situation in Bangladesh, Odisha's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has convened a meeting of all stakeholders on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

