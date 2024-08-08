World in most violent phase since second world war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Amid a number of unprecedented international conflicts, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday remarked that the world is in its most violent phase since the second world war.





ALSO READ: Budget Frontlines: A long shot from the 2% goalpost for defence funds Chauhan noted that the world is passing through an era of big global disruptions, ranging from technological to environmental, peace, security and other issues. He was speaking at a conference on military ammunition organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There are conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan, and Congo. The war may have settled down in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Armenia, but lasting peace is still elusive…,” he said, adding that the ongoing spate of violence across the globe has affected global supply chains, including defence supplies.

He further said that this development is also an opportunity for India.

“I am happy that FICCI has been focusing on it. They have also boosted 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (participation and progress of all)," Chauhan added.

More From This Section

128 variants of ammunition 100% indigenous

At the event, several experts emphasised India's need to reduce dependency on foreign powers for its ammunition needs. Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance, Indian Army, said that the country has set a target to become the ammunition basket for the world by the year 2030. “India currently has 175 different variants of ammunition of which 154 are indigenous and 128 are 100 per cent indigenous,” he said.

Chauhan also suggested two approaches to emerge self-reliant in ammunition: Creating capacities rather than stockpiling and intelligent inventory management rather than stockpiling.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, noted that self-reliance in ammunition is critical to India’s national defence strategy. “There can’t be a developed India without a strong India,” he emphasised.

The Centre has set a goal for India’s annual defence production to reach Rs 3 trillion by the financial year 2028-29. In FY24, it was recorded at Rs 126,887 crore.